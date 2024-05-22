Drying out Wednesday before next bout of rain in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 22, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The storm threat has left the stage and we'll work on drying out some on Wednesday before our next likely rain chance on Friday.

The potent low shifts east and takes the storms with it. Clearing occurs and we get to some sun. Wednesday's forecast high is 70 degrees.

Thursday should be close to 80. If you're looking for outdoor time, that's your day.

WCCO

Showers return on Friday and also a few are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be around average or above. Saturday should be mostly dry.

Overall, there should be lake time and easygoing cabin time in the forecast for the extended weekend.

Next week is trending a little warmer.