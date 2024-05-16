Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Pleasant Thursday in Twin Cities before weekend warmup

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An area of low pressure moves east on Thursday morning and it takes the rain threat with it.

Expect morning clouds, with more sunshine coming in during the day. The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 71 degrees. It will be partly sunny with a west wind around 10 mph.  

Warmer air builds in on Friday, with highs returning to the 80s. There may be a few showers up north, but we may escape the day without any rain. Expect sun most of the day. Saturday will be similar but the wind increases.

There is a small chance for isolated showers through the weekend, Sunday being one of those days, too. Temperatures return to the mid 70s and it will be mainly dry otherwise.

Early next week will be very similar with 70s and a chance for rain.

