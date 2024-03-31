Watch CBS News
Spotty snow, rain return to southern Minnesota for Easter Sunday and Monday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Easter Sunday will be cloudy and dry for most of Minnesota, with highs back in the mid-40s.

However, another area of low pressure will pass south of the Twin Cities on Sunday and Monday, throwing some light rain/snow across southern Minnesota.

The precipitation will initially be spotty before becoming more widespread later Sunday night. Most, if not all of the rain/snow will stay south of the Interstate 94 corridor. WCCO's NEXT Weather team doesn't expect many impacts or notable accumulations from this system.  

Everything looks to be gone by Monday evening, but some models hint at another round of spotty rain/snow late Tuesday, especially up north.

Otherwise, high pressure returns mid-week with temps warming into the 50s by Thursday and 60s by the weekend. Conditions will be perfect on Thursday for the Minnesota Twins' opening day at Target Field, with sunshine and temps in the mid-50s.

The dry, warm weather looks to stick around into next weekend.

