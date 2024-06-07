Warmer Friday in Twin Cities ahead of overnight showers

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 7, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The cool breeze exits and warmer spring temperatures return on Friday.

It will be a nice day with clouds in and out and a high of 78 degrees in the Twin Cities. It won't be as breezy as the past couple of days.

More clouds form late in the evening as a quick-moving disturbance comes in from the northwest after midnight. Showers will linger through early Saturday morning.

WCCO

Once the clutter departs Saturday morning to midday, the rest of the weekend is fantastic, with lots of sunshine on both days and highs in the mid-70s. There will be a few scattered showers for western Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Next week starts the same way with more sunshine on Monday and highs near average.

Our next rain chance arrives Tuesday before we get back to some heat.

By Wednesday, highs return to the 80s, and we may be in the upper 80s by Thursday.