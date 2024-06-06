Breezy, cloudy Thursday in the Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from June 6, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect things blowing around on Thursday with wind gusting out of the northwest at more than 30 mph.

The forecast high is 69 degrees in the Twin Cities. Clouds will be overhead after the early morning. A few droplets of rain are possible, but the day will likely stay dry.

WCCO

The sun returns on Friday with temperatures warming back up. There are some signs of a weak disturbance at night, but it should stay dry.

Saturday looks like an average early June day with highs in the mid-70s. It will be pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday cools a tad but should be harmless.

It appears we will get back to the 80s by the middle of next week.

Minnesota's drought ends

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that besides a sliver of abnormally dry conditions near Red Lake, Minnesota's drought is officially over.

US Drought Monitor

A major factor in this development was last month's record rainfall.