Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Breezy, cloudy Thursday in the Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames, Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from June 6, 2024
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from June 6, 2024 03:04

MINNEAPOLIS — Expect things blowing around on Thursday with wind gusting out of the northwest at more than 30 mph.

The forecast high is 69 degrees in the Twin Cities. Clouds will be overhead after the early morning. A few droplets of rain are possible, but the day will likely stay dry.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

The sun returns on Friday with temperatures warming back up. There are some signs of a weak disturbance at night, but it should stay dry.

Saturday looks like an average early June day with highs in the mid-70s. It will be pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday cools a tad but should be harmless.

It appears we will get back to the 80s by the middle of next week.

Minnesota's drought ends

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports that besides a sliver of abnormally dry conditions near Red Lake, Minnesota's drought is officially over.

gpzc0mdxuaamx0g.png
US Drought Monitor

A major factor in this development was last month's record rainfall.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on June 6, 2024 / 5:41 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.