Humidity drops Wednesday in Twin Cities, with isolated afternoon thundershowers

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will be less humid in the Twin Cities, with isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

The forecast high is 75 degrees, about 10 degrees cooler from Tuesday. We'll start dry and sunny, and the wind will pick up as the day rolls on.

Isolated storms with a weak pulse of energy will drop south by afternoon. Nothing severe is expected.  

Thursday remains slightly cooler and breezy, with highs in the upper 60s, sunshine and passing clouds.

Temps will be back near average in the mid-70s on Friday and Saturday. We may have a quick cooldown on Sunday before warmth returns next week.

First published on June 5, 2024 / 5:31 AM CDT

