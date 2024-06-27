More dry time in Minnesota Thursday before rain, storms arrive

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 27, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 27, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from June 27, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure shifts across the region on Thursday, holding the forecast dry to start the day before storms arrive at night.

The high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. Our next disturbance moves east and breaks down later in the day. Clouds increase and rain moves in late Thursday.

Expect overnight storms into the Friday morning commute. Eventually the low pressure swings across Minnesota during the day and eventually gets pushed east out of here. This will halt the rain and storm threat by evening.

WCCO

Rain totals will be between a quarter- to half-inch, with some locations north of Interstate 94 pushing closer to an inch.

High pressure moves in for the weekend, creating perfect conditions for outdoor activities and Pride weekend events with temps in the low-to-mid 70s.

Our next chance for rain will be on Monday and Tuesday. No serious heat or jolt of warm air in the forecast. Back to the lower 80s by midweek.