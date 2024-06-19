Watch CBS News
Minnesota takes break from rain Wednesday before storms return

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Behind our stormy Tuesday comes our one dry day of the week. 

Wednesday will be cloudy with a forecast high of 73 degrees in the Twin Cities, more than 10 degrees cooler than muggy Tuesday.

Showers and storms arrive on Thursday by midday. Storms will come and go and a few of them will be strong, but nothing leaning too severe at the moment.  

Friday will bring in more showers and temperatures back near or above average. Expect highs in the lower 80s. That will carry into the weekend as well.

Saturday will bring a chance for storms before we dry out on Sunday and Monday.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 5:31 AM CDT

