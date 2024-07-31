NEXT Weather Alert Wednesday in Twin Cities due to possible severe storms

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will not only be hot and humid in the Twin Cities, but severe storms are also possible, leading to the declaration of a NEXT Weather Alert day.

Wednesday's high will be around 90 degrees. Storms will develop west and move east out of the Dakotas, arriving in the metro in the late afternoon to evening hours and continuing beyond sunset.

There is a slight risk of severe weather — 2 on a scale of 5 — with wind and hail being the main concerns.

Storms hang around overnight into Thursday but will depart in the early morning hours. Thursday's high will be in the lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday will both feature highs around 90 with sunshine.

Temps will drop slightly on Sunday, which will bring our next chance for a passing storm. Temps are trending towards the upper 70s early next week.