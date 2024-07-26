Watch CBS News
Hot Friday in the Twin Cities, hotter weekend ahead

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Highs reach the upper 80s on Friday in the Twin Cities and approach 90 again this weekend, with heat index values closer to 100.

High pressure is still in control, which means more sunshine is on the way. Hazy skies will persist with more upper-level wildfire smoke. The only difference is the ridge is a little farther to our east which means southerly winds   

By Sunday night, a cold front will approach the metro bringing back spotty storms later in the day. Some storms are possible across northern Minnesota on Saturday.

The threat for severe weather remains low, with a slight risk on Saturday and a marginal risk on Sunday.

Some storms may linger into Monday, otherwise the dry/hot pattern looks to continue next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

