Cold front cools Twin Cities on Thursday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A cold front moved through the Twin Cities overnight, bringing scattered showers and colder air.

Thursday's forecast high is 69 degrees with a mix of clouds and sun.  

It will be mainly dry heading into the weekend, with showers north and east of the metro by Friday evening.

The start of the weekend will be on the cooler side. Expect a similar stretch of weather until we break the pattern on Sunday.

We may see the upper 70s early next week with a few rain chances.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

