Heat, humidity, sunshine return Friday to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure moves in from the prairies of Canada to keep the Twin Cities dry for the next two days. Friday will be hot, humid and sunny, with a high of 90 degrees.

This may be one of the driest weekends of the summer. Saturday will also be sunny and near 90, while Sunday will be slightly cooler in the mid-80s. An isolated storm is possible to finish the weekend.

WCCO

Next week will be cooler, trending to the 70s by Monday, which also looks to be a little wet with rain moving through.

Most days next week appear to be a mixture of sun and thundershowers, with highs only in the mid-70s.