Clouds and isolated showers Friday in the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — An area of low pressure pushes across Minnesota on Friday, keeping things cloudy with a chance for isolated showers and thundershowers all day.

It will be cooler on Friday with a forecast high of 75 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Expect more clouds and chances for isolated showers early on Saturday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday should be the better day of the weekend, with patchy morning fog and then sunshine. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Early next week still looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower 80s.