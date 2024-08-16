Watch CBS News
Clouds and isolated showers Friday in the Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — An area of low pressure pushes across Minnesota on Friday, keeping things cloudy with a chance for isolated showers and thundershowers all day. 

It will be cooler on Friday with a forecast high of 75 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Expect more clouds and chances for isolated showers early on Saturday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. 

Sunday should be the better day of the weekend, with patchy morning fog and then sunshine. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Early next week still looks dry and sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist.

