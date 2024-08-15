Watch CBS News
Patchy showers Thursday, Friday in Twin Cities ahead of pleasant weekend

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The metro is in for two days of scattered showers and storms ahead of a stellar weekend.

Overnight storms will keep pressing northeast early Thursday, making for a slick morning commute.

Thursday's high is 76 degrees with scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms and clouds around for most of the day.

The system will exit on Friday, which will also be a wet one, dropping temps into the low-to-mid 70s.

A stellar weekend is ahead with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. There's a potential for some morning fog.

Let the good times roll because the metro will enjoy the same weather to start early next week with a nice stretch to follow.

