Arctic chill holds steady Thursday in Twin Cities, with weekend warmup ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 5, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The snow has wrapped up, but the Twin Cities will still deal with dangerously cold wind chills for the Thursday morning commute.

The forecast high is 19 degrees, but it will feel like between -10 to -20 early in the day.

Lighter winds are expected, but cold temperatures will keep highs in the teens, with wind chills near or below zero.

A warming trend begins on Friday with highs in the 20s, climbing into the upper 30s to mid-40s over the weekend under mostly clear skies.

A low-pressure system may bring light rain/snow showers late Sunday into Monday, mainly in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but significant precipitation is unlikely.

Next week looks dry, with another cooldown midweek as temps drop following the weekend system.