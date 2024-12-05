Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Arctic chill holds steady Thursday in Twin Cities, with weekend warmup ahead

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 5, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Dec. 5, 2024 03:29

MINNEAPOLIS — The snow has wrapped up, but the Twin Cities will still deal with dangerously cold wind chills for the Thursday morning commute.

The forecast high is 19 degrees, but it will feel like between -10 to -20 early in the day.

Lighter winds are expected, but cold temperatures will keep highs in the teens, with wind chills near or below zero.  

snapshot-1.jpg
WCCO

A warming trend begins on Friday with highs in the 20s, climbing into the upper 30s to mid-40s over the weekend under mostly clear skies. 

A low-pressure system may bring light rain/snow showers late Sunday into Monday, mainly in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but significant precipitation is unlikely.

Next week looks dry, with another cooldown midweek as temps drop following the weekend system.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.