Snow returns to Twin Cities Tuesday evening; bigger system arrives Thursday

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. forecast from Dec. 17, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be another fairly dreary day in the Twin Cities, with a round of snow expected in time for the evening commute.

Highs will be in the mid-20s, with the storm system bringing between a trace to a quarter-inch of snow in the metro. More accumulation is expected between I-90 and I-94.

Wednesday is cold and dry with highs near 20 degrees. A northwest wind will usher in cold air, so it may struggle to hit the upper teens in some areas.

WCCO

The next system is tentatively moving in early and sticking around throughout the day, likely leading to a winter weather advisory. It could bring 2-4-plus inches of snow around the I-94 corridor with higher totals north of 94.

Thursday stays cold with highs in the teens as arctic air moves in. Snow ends, leaving dry conditions by night.

Friday through the weekend remains frigid, with highs in the teens and subzero lows, before a warming trend begins next week. We should have more sunshine heading into the weekend.