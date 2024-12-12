Minnesota wakes up Thursday to coldest air so far this season

Minnesotans wake up to season's first subzero morning

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is dealing with the coldest air of the season so far early Thursday, with cold weather advisories up north through 10 a.m.

The morning hours will hurt the most, with temperatures below zero and wind chills around minus 20. Cold, dry air will leave us with sunshine and fewer clouds. Expect highs in the upper single digits.

The wind will start gusty but will become gentler by dinner, bringing our wind chills above freezing.

The frigid air will start moving out on Friday but temps will remain below average with a high near 20 in the Twin Cities. Clouds increase as an area of low pressure approaches from the south.

A wintry mix may kick start the weekend in the metro with a system pushing north into the state overnight Saturday. Highs will increase into the low 30s. An inch of snow is possible for the metro.

The weekend will wrap up mostly cloudy but dry. Highs are expected to get a small bump above freezing, with Sunday's high around 34 degrees.

Monday is also trending to be in the mid-30s with another chance for a weak system bringing a light amount of precipitation.