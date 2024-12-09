Minnesota businesses thrive off of Vikings successful season so far

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Victory is a feeling Vikings fans know well by now with 11 wins so far this season. It turns out that when the team wins, so do local businesses.

Bill Murray, the owner of the Corner Bar, says he sees the biggest spike in sales post-Vikings wins.

"The after-games, we do a lot more business and it lasts a lot longer," Murray said. "As opposed to a loss or a crappy season, people come out and then they just leave and go home."

Stores that sell Vikings merchandise are feeling the positive impacts too and they're getting whiteout ready for next Monday's football game against the Chicago Bears.

Logan Harala manages Pro Image Sports at the Mall of America and says their revenue is tightly tied to the success of the Vikings.

"Last year was a good test to that," Harala said. "When Jefferson went down mid-season, and Kirk went down with the Achilles tear, right then and there our sales dropped off."

This year, things are different.

"In the last six to eight weeks, people have really gotten behind the team and it's been jumping up our sales," Harala said.

Vikings superfan Terrell Alphonso says he has a lot of Vikings merch on his holiday wish list.

".Mugs, hats, sweatshirts, jerseys. I gotta get an Addison jersey," he said.

The Vikings whiteout game against the Bears kicks off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.