Minnesota Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, RT Brian O'Neill will miss Cincinnati Bengals game

MINNEAPOLIS — Two important pieces of the Minnesota Vikings' offense will miss Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team ruled out running back Alexander Mattison and right tackle Brian O'Neill on Thursday. Both players suffered ankle injuries in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ty Chandler will step into the starting RB role. Backup tackle David Quessenberry filled in at right tackle after O'Neill's injury and will presumably get the start Saturday.

Wide receiver Jalen Nailor has also been ruled out with a concussion.

Justin Jefferson, who returned from a long-term injury last week but left the game after just 13 snaps with a new injury, is listed as questionable but expected to play.

Left guard Dalton Risner, who missed a handful of snaps on Sunday, and right guard Ed Ingram, who missed the whole game, will both play Saturday.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell also announced Thursday that rookie quarterback Jaren Hall will back up new starter Nick Mullens. Joshua Dobbs will serve as the team's emergency third QB.

The Vikings will be on the road for Saturday's game. It kicks off at noon.