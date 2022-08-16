Watch CBS News
Vikings

Minnesota Vikings cut 5 players to meet 85-player roster deadline

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings lose to Raiders 26-20 in 1st preseason game
Vikings lose to Raiders 26-20 in 1st preseason game 00:42

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that five players have been cut.

As of Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams need to have their active rosters down to 85 players.

The Vikings players cut at the deadline are as follows:

- Cornerback Tye Smith
- Fullback Jake Bargas
- Outside linebacker Andre Mintze
- Defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson (rookie)
- Wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (rookie)

RELATED: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins makes NFL's top 100 players

Teams will have to cut their roster down to 80 players on Aug. 23 and then 53 players on Aug. 30. 

The Vikings lost to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first preseason game. Next up, the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The Vikings' first regular season game is on Sept. 11 at home against the Green Bay Packers. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.