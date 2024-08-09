Minnesota Vikings acquire Dallas Cowboys defender in cornerback swap

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings on Friday announced a cornerback swap with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the team, a deal was reached to send 2020 second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. to the Cowboys to acquire Nahshon Wright.

Wright, 25, was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played at Oregon State in college. Since then, he's appeared in 32 games and made three starts for the Cowboys, recording 31 tackles on defense and six more on special teams.

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 29: Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates the turnover against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Notably, Wright picked off former Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs in a 2022 game against the Tennessee Titans. Wright is also a cousin of Vikings' CB Mekhi Blackmon, who tore his ACL during the first day of training camp. On X, Blackmon said it's "amazing to see," but it hurts him even more because they were "supposed to be balling together."

He's listed as 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, so he'll add some height to Minnesota's cornerback room.

Booth has struggled to stand out on the Vikings since entering the league, only making two starts and appearing in 23 games. He had one pass defended last year.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) takes the field during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 27, 2022 in Eagan, Minnesota. Getty Images

The Vikings' cornerback room is one of the bigger questions heading into the season. Blackmon, who was entering his second season, suffered a season-ending injury less than three weeks after rookie CB Khyree Jackson died in a car crash. Both were expected to contribute this year.

The Vikings play their first preseason game of the year against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.