Minnesota veteran's combat sketches of Vietnam War added to Library of Congress

MINNEAPOLIS — We've seen images and video from the front lines of war. During that time, sketches and artwork were also used to illustrate conflict. It originated during World War I and continued in Vietnam. That's when a young Minnesotan worked as a combat artist.

In the Army, Les Fordahl spent just over a year embedded with a brigade, capturing daily life on base and during combat. He says most of his combat art is in the Library of Congress.

"I've turned the whole house into my art studio and gallery," Fordahl said.

Fordahl started studying art at age 8. His first commission came just a few years later. That passion for capturing real people and places would follow him into his time in the Army.

"They needed a draftsman for communication systems in Vietnam," Fordahl said.

After completing that mission for which he'd receive a bronze star, he had a choice to become a combat artist.

"You finished the project here. I could've also gone home. 'No, I said, I'd love to do what I love to do,'" Fordahl said.

He joined a four-man team.

"We traveled from base to base. We literally went from the Delta to the DMZ. We lived with special forces west of Can Tho on the Cambodian border we documented their history and daily activities, mostly just drawing their daily activities. And so then we'd go to fire bases, like Firebase Bastogne," Fordahl said.

Some sketches would take hours to create. Other times he'd take just a few minutes to get an outline to fill in later. It was dangerous work.

"Everywhere was the front lines in Vietnam. If it's mortar rounds, you head for the bunker. If it's enemy fire, you have to fire back or take cover and then fire back, or whatever. It's momentary reaction," Fordahl said.

There are parts of his time in the role that stand out.

"Just the comraderie and friends and people that you make friends with, it was a privilege. The men were just appreciative of you being there, and if they had girlfriends and pictures, in the jungle it wouldn't last, so I'd be sketching friends and back home projects as I was doing combat art," Fordahl said.

Much of his work is in the Library of Congress and cataloged online for all to see — 85 sketches and five paintings, the ones that made it home.

"So many people don't even know combat artists existed, but they always have," Fordahl said.

He says his work is different than taking a photograph.

"Photographs wear out. My artwork comes from the soul," Fordahl said.

Fordahl continued painting after the war, giving back by giving classes. He spent his post-war career with the postal service. He still works with veterans, volunteering weekly at the VA, and he's on the board raising funds to build a veteran's memorial at Bloomington's Civic Plaza.