Minnesota United, St. Paul Saints carry on with games despite hazardous air quality

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minneapolis Parks canceled all their active outdoor events Wednesday night, and the Minneapolis City Soccer Club took their game indoors because of the smoke.

Minnesota United FC played through the haze at Allianz Field in front of thousands of fans in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Saints almost called off their game Wednesday afternoon because of the foul air.

General Manager Derek Sharre says it's not something they've had to take into account before.

"No question it creates a new set of concerns, right? We're used to the cold in April and May, dealing with the freezing temperatures. We're used to thunderstorms during the summer. But AQI is new," Sharre said. "We just have to keep an eye on it, make sure we're at safe levels."

