Watch CBS News
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United FC reveals new "Starry Night" jersey

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Feb. 16, 2024
Morning headlines from Feb. 16, 2024 03:01

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC has a new fit, and suffice it to say it's out of this world.

The "Starry Night" jersey, a collaboration between the club and Adidas, maintains the team's blue and black colors with a galactic design that's heavy on stars and nebulas. The club says it also features "a nod that recognizes the states' French motto, "L'etoile du Nord" – the Star of the North."

The club unveiled the new kit Friday morning, which is now available to purchase at Allianz Field's Black and Blue Team Store in St. Paul.   

RELATED: Minnesota United starts training camp with interim coach, leans on veteran players

mn-united-new-kits.jpg
MNUFC

The first 200 fans to buy it at the store will get a "limited edition kit reveal patch," and the first 150 fans to buy "an authentic jersey" will snag two tickets to United's March 16 match at home against LAFC.

A light show and stargazing event will also be held Friday night outside Allianz Field from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate the new look. The club says experts from the University of Minnesota's Institute for Astrophysics will be on hand to provide commentary.

RELATED: Minnesota United FC changes coach for 2nd time in 3 months, 7 weeks before opener

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on February 16, 2024 / 12:09 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.