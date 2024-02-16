Minnesota United FC reveals new "Starry Night" jersey

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota United FC has a new fit, and suffice it to say it's out of this world.

The "Starry Night" jersey, a collaboration between the club and Adidas, maintains the team's blue and black colors with a galactic design that's heavy on stars and nebulas. The club says it also features "a nod that recognizes the states' French motto, "L'etoile du Nord" – the Star of the North."

The club unveiled the new kit Friday morning, which is now available to purchase at Allianz Field's Black and Blue Team Store in St. Paul.

MNUFC

The first 200 fans to buy it at the store will get a "limited edition kit reveal patch," and the first 150 fans to buy "an authentic jersey" will snag two tickets to United's March 16 match at home against LAFC.

A light show and stargazing event will also be held Friday night outside Allianz Field from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate the new look. The club says experts from the University of Minnesota's Institute for Astrophysics will be on hand to provide commentary.

