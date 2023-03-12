Minnesota United fans brave snow for home opener at Allianz Field

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Salt and shovels were important tools at Allianz Field on Saturday night.

"I guess these early and late season games you expect weather like this," said one fan, celebrating his birthday by taking in a soccer match.

Non-stop snow presented a particular challenge for the team to prepare and play through the flying flakes. A snowy March 11 soccer game begs the question: is this good soccer weather?

"No. No, not at all," said Karen Stephans of Spring Valley, Minnesota. "I've seen them play in the rain but I've never seen them play in the snow."

CBS

"I'm worried about the players and injuries, yeah," added another fan from Fargo, North Dakota. "But it's beautiful coming down. So I love it."

"In Minnesota, I think it is soccer weather. We play in it all the time in high school and all around so it's pretty normal for us," said a high school soccer player, attending the game."

While snow is not necessarily ideal for the athletes, the fans can take enjoyment from the spectacle.

"It's fun to watch soccer in the snow," said John Rollins from Plainview, Minnesota.

Most were bundled up for the snow and cold temperature. But not Rollins. He wore a kilt.

"We wear this to every game that we come to at the stadium and I'm not gonna break that tradition for one game just because it's a little bit chillier than usual," he said.

Fair-weather fans, these are not.

"If you're a true Minnesotan it doesn't matter," declared Stephans.

The United played to a 1-1 draw with the New York Red Bulls.