Minnesota United FC

Minnesota United welcomes power soccer team

By Ren Clayton

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota United has made some moves, adding a power soccer team to the roster.

"I like the speed of the wheelchair and scoring goals," said Ashrith Subaash, a 10-year-old adaptive sports athlete.

"Power soccer, I would say is like a really fun sport where if you wanna play a sport and you have a wheelchair, it's one of the sports that you can really play," said Subaash.

Saturday, the Courage Kenny Blizzards officially became the MNUFC Power Soccer team. A chance for all the athletes to get signed by the United.

"Yeah, that's really, really cool," said Subaash. "I was really, really surprised. I was really surprised that they would wanna sponsor us."

"They're inspiring," said Minnesota United chief soccer officer Manny Lagos. "They are playing the sport that we all love, we all play and support. And they're part of us now."

You know you're part of the team when the new boss gets involved. Lagos strapped into a chair on Saturday at the demonstration at Allianz Field to try his hand at power soccer.

"Soccer is a sport that everybody can play, everybody can be involved in. We believe in diversity and inclusion," said Lagos. "The way that Allina and Courage Kenny has set up the sport to be played and enjoyed by all is amazing."  

The Courage Kenny Rehab Institute has been running this team for 15 years. It was the first of its kind in Minnesota.

"We're hoping that through this movement, this can spark other MLS teams to partner with their local MLS Clubs to be able to bring the sport of soccer alive through the MLS league," said Megan Welty, the adaptive sports manager for Courage Kenny.

Major League recognition for a powerful team.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 6:26 PM

