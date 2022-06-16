Watch CBS News
Minnesota unemployment rate reaches all-time low

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota's unemployment rate broke another record in May, reaching an unemployment rate of 2%.

May's unemployment rate is down two-tenths a percent from the then-historically low rate in April, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the national May unemployment rate is 3.6%.

Minnesota gained 6,600 jobs and saw an increase in labor force participation at 68.4% for May. The White House says the national labor participation rate is 62.3%.

The governor's office says Minnesota also has a historic surplus and has been able to make more investments toward continued economic growth, putting more money in the hands of Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Department of Management and Budget estimated a $9.25 billion surplus in the state for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

June 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

