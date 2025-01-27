Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli shares thoughts on 2025 season

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins are only a couple weeks away from spring training, and it's a big one for the team.

A pending sale of the organization and the memories of a disappointing second-half of the 2024 season linger.

"There's no denying that. Yes, there is change coming," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said during the annual Twins Fest. "But I also would say, to the stability part of the question, we still have exceptional stability here, and there can be change and also stability."

There is also the product on the field. Offense is the top priority after last season, so there is a plan for spring training.

"I do think that we have an opportunity to acknowledge something and make a positive adjustment," Baldelli said. "And that thing is making sure that our players are physically and, along with that, mentally ready to play from the first game of spring training on, and be ready to play more."

While spring training is about practice, it's also about games, and that will be the focus for many.

"Playing when the when the lights come on, I know there are day games, but when 1 o'clock hits, and you're facing a major league pitcher on the other side of the field, the competitive juices, I think, are also different," Baldelli said. "And I think that your body, it puts a little bit of a better strain and work on your body in a positive way when you go play real games."

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 10, 2024