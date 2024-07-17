How did Twins players Carlos Correa, Willi Castro do in 2024 All-Star Game?

ARLINGTON, Texas — The American League got the win in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, but Minnesota Twins players Carlos Correa and Willi Castro didn't contribute much.

Correa never even got to the plate in Tuesday night's game. Castro got one at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, grounding out against National League pitcher Jeff Hoffman.

Willi Castro #50 of the Minnesota Twins bats in the eighth inning against the National League during the 94th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Globe Life Field on July 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Getty Images

Neither Correa nor Castro made an impact on the defensive side, either.

Correa's most notable moment came during pregame player introductions, when the crowd booed him because of his connection to the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

The AL topped the NL 5-3 in Arlington. Boston Red Sox centerfielder Jarren Duran was named the game's MVP with a two-run homer that provided the winning margin for the AL.

Since 2000, the AL has gone 19-4-1 against the NL in the All-Star Game.

The Twins' first game after the All-Star break is Saturday night at home against the Milwaukee Brewers. They come out of the break 4.5 games back in the AL Central.