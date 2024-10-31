Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff announces retirement from baseball at 26

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins fielder Alex Kirilloff announced his retirement from baseball Thursday, citing injuries as the driving force behind ending his career just four years after his major league debut.

"During my career, I've encountered numerous injuries, which led me to search for new ways to overcome the pain constantly," the 26-year-old Kirilloff said. "These challenges have taken a toll on me mentally and physically; over time, I've realized that my passion for playing the game has shifted."

In particular, Kirilloff lamented a back injury that ended his 2024 season.

"As I navigate the recovery process for my current lower back injury, I'm excited to focus more on my family and explore new opportunities," Kirilloff said. "While this next chapter won't take place on the field, my story is far from over."

The Twins drafted Kirilloff in 2016, and his MLB debut came on Sept. 30, 2020, in a postseason matchup with the Houston Astros.

Over his four years with the Twins, Kirilloff batted .248 with 27 home runs and 116 RBI. He played outfield and first base primarily, with a couple of short stints at the designated hitter position. Kirilloff's aforementioned injuries limited him to just 249 games across four seasons.

"I'd like to thank the Minnesota Twins for giving me an opportunity," Kirilloff said. "The things I was able to experience, I'll be able to take with me the rest of my life."