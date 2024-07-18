Minnesota Twins' 2025 season will start with earliest Opening Day game ever

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins will start their 2025 season with the earliest Opening Day in franchise history, the team announced Thursday.

The Twins released their full 2025 schedule, with Opening Day set for Thursday, March 27 at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals. It will also mark the Twins' second ever Opening Day game against a National League team.

The season opens with a six-game road trip before the Twins return to Target Field for the home opener on Thursday, April 3 against the Houston Astros. Minnesota wraps the season with six straight away games, too, from Sept. 23-28. To make up for it, there are two nine-game homestands from May 19-28 and Sept. 12-21.

The Twins' full 2025 schedule is available online.

Meanwhile, there are still plenty of games left on the 2024 schedule. As of Thursday afternoon, the Twins sit 4.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.