Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota tribe holding celebration for the return of nearly 12,000 acres of land

By Cole Premo, Alicia Esteban

/ CBS Minnesota

Leech Lake tribe hosting commemorative ceremony for return of nearly 12,000 acres of land
Leech Lake tribe hosting commemorative ceremony for return of nearly 12,000 acres of land 00:23

LEECH LAKE, Minn. — A Native American tribe in northern Minnesota will be celebrating with state leaders Wednesday the return of nearly 12,000 acres of land.

In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that 11,778 acres of Chippewa National Forest land would be transferred back to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. 

The move was part of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act signed into law in 2020, which reverses a land seizure by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in the 1940s.

The tribe is holding a commemorative ceremony at 1 p.m. U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Rep. Betty McCollum will be in attendance. Smith, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, was a sponsor of the restoration act. 

When the return of land was announced, Leech Lake Band Chairman Faron Jackson Sr. hailed the historic restoration.

"This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855," Jackson said.

The restored lands will help the band invest in future generations with economic and residential development.

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.