Minnesota Toy Library expands to third Twin Cities location

Twin Cities mothers launch toy library to help parents keep costs down

MINNEAPOLIS — The average family spends about $580 on toys a year, with approximately 80% of those toys ending up in landfills or incinerators, according to the EPA.

But a nonprofit started by a group of Minnesota moms is tackling those problems with a solution that's growing in popularity.

When Sonia Reardon is looking for toys for her two kids, she comes to the basement of Richfield Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.

"Something like, for example, a cash register that I maybe wouldn't have purchased myself but then I can get it for them and help them learn money," Reardon said.

That's because the toys there aren't to buy but to borrow. The Minnesota Toy Library aims to help families save money and reduce waste while providing access to educational and engaging toys.

Rebecca Nutter is one of four moms who started the library in 2014. They started lending toys in library meeting rooms until the inventory became too large to move.

"We just set up in my garage in south Minneapolis and had a wall full of toys, my husband's motorcycle on one side," Nutter said.

In 2017, the nonprofit moved into the space inside the church. Since then, two additional branches have opened. The newest location on the east side of St. Paul is thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Yearly memberships start at $40 and scholarships are also available. Members can check out up to five toys per visit for two to four weeks.

Nutter estimates 85% to 90% of the toys — blocks, musical instruments, push-behinds and trikes — come from community donations.

Reardon believes she's saved thousands of dollars by being a toy library member.

"Considering how quickly kids go through toys, they get tired of them after a month or so and this is perfect for that because it's like buying your kid a new toy every month," Reardon said.

The Minnesota Toy Library has grown from five members at its first event to 550 regular members, something Nutter never expected when she was lending out of her garage.

"It's just amazing. I love this work, I love the toy library," Nutter said. "I love the people and I'm very grateful for it but I never thought it would advance to three locations and where it is now."

Find more information about the Minnesota Toy Library on their website.