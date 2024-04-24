Longtime Timberwolves season ticket holder shares how his love for the team hasn't wavered

Minnesota season ticket holder says love for the Wolves hasn't faded, even during down years

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Steve Little has been collecting Timberwolves memorabilia inside his St. Cloud home for 18 years as a season ticket holder.

In those nearly two decades, his love for the Wolves never wavered.

"I always remember looking at the stadium sometimes in our down years, and not seeing many fans in the stadium, and I always wondered what it'd be like if this place was packed, everyone standing and going crazy," said Little.

Well, his patience paid off and that day is here. Game 1 and 2 at the Target Center were packed with fans who all wore white. Little was court side in his season ticket holder seats during Game 2 when when Mike Conley dove towards the ball to prevent a turnover, and slid into the crowd.

"So I just naturally went over to him and said, 'Mike I got you,' and lifted him up," said Little.

The excitement for this team is so high that Little and his family bought flights to Arizona to watch games 3 and 4, and they're not alone.

"There's a lot of chatter right now about how do we bring everyone together and bring this positive energy and momentum that we got down to Arizona," said Little.

If you're a fan still holding your breath, Little has this message: "For the skeptical fan, enjoy the ride. We don't know what's going to happen, we don't know where this team is going to go, but let's be the 6th man in the Target Center and give our team the energy and excitement to perform the best they can."

This first round series now shifts to Phoenix. Game 3 tips off late Friday at 9:30 p.m., and Game 4 is Sunday night.