Minnesota rakes in $600,000 in first month of THC tax
MINNEAPOLIS – High interest in legal, THC products helped Minnesota rake in more than a half-million tax dollars last month.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says it collected nearly $600,000 from gummies and drinks last month.
The state's new marijuana law included a 10-percent tax on THC products, and this is the first data released on how much money Minnesota could make.
That means THC sales could generate more than $7 million in taxes each year.
