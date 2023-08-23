Watch CBS News
Minnesota rakes in $600,000 in first month of THC tax

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – High interest in legal, THC products helped Minnesota rake in more than a half-million tax dollars last month.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says it collected nearly $600,000 from gummies and drinks last month.

The state's new marijuana law included a 10-percent tax on THC products, and this is the first data released on how much money Minnesota could make.

That means THC sales could generate more than $7 million in taxes each year.

August 23, 2023

