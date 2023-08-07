Minnesota Tech for Success makes buying computers cheaper for schools, students

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Minnesota students prepare to head back to the classroom, it can be hard for many families to afford everything on the back to school shopping list, especially when it comes to electronics.

Minnesota Tech for Success has worked for the last 25 years to help more than 130 schools across the state, as well as many nonprofits, to outfit them with computers and laptops that can be two to three times cheaper than buying new.

Individual families can also apply to purchase technology products from Minnesota Tech for Success at a discount.

Minnesota Tech for Success is also doing its part to increase computer literacy by offering free classes for students and adults -- from basic computer literacy to coding and various IT certifications. The latest research from the Minnesota Technology Association shows Minnesota ranks dead last for states that offer computer science education.

Minnesota Tech for Success also holds donation drop off events where the public can donate gently used technology at the warehouse every second and fourth Friday of the month.

For more information on Minnesota Tech for Success, click here.