Minnesota teacher who threw hockey stick at student will spend 2 days in jail

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota gym teacher will serve two days in jail starting Sunday for throwing a hockey stick at a child last year.

Kimberley Neubauer, a teacher at Princeton Primary School at the time, was caught on surveillance camera in March 2022 throwing a hockey stick at an 8-year-old after he had just set it down. Doing so, she knocked his front tooth out and caused significant damage to his gum and root.

"He's very nervous about gym class, who teaches gym class, what do they do in that gym glass. It's going to take quite a bit I think to get him to feel comfortable again," Jodi Johnson, the boy's mother, told WCCO in an interview last June.

Two weeks after the incident, the district said it put Kim Neubauer on unpaid administrative leave through the end of the school year.

The district recognized her departure from the school as a retirement, posting a congratulatory post on Facebook before taking it down.

In December, Neubauer pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.

Neubauer will be on supervised probation for five years following her time in prison. She is also required to take anger management courses, which, according to the state, she has already completed.