"It's our money, is it not?": Minnesota taxpayers sound off on what lawmakers should do with historic surplus

Minnesota taxpayers sound off on what lawmakers should do with historic surplus

Minnesota taxpayers sound off on what lawmakers should do with historic surplus

Minnesota taxpayers sound off on what lawmakers should do with historic surplus

WAYZATA, Minn. -- The Land of 10,000 Lakes is enjoying a tidal wave of cash, including a record $17.5 billion surplus ready and waiting for the Minnesota Legislature to decide what to do with it.

The historic sum is due to a variety of factors, including federal COVID relief funds, higher-than-expected tax revenues, as well as monies left over from the last legislative session.

Talking Points: Will taxpayers be reimbursed amid a $17.5 billion budget surplus?

With both the House and Senate under Democratic control, it's likely lawmakers will use the session to approve higher spending to match Democrats' priorities. Republicans, meanwhile, have argued the surplus more accurately reflects residents being overtaxed, and the rates need to change.

With time running out for lawmakers to pass a budget, WCCO News asked taxpayers on both sides of the Mississippi River a simple question: How would you spend $17.5 billion? Watch their answers in the video above.