Minnesota Supreme Court sides with Republican Party in Hennepin County Absentee Ballot Board ruling

MINNEAPOLIS —The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state Republicans, who in a petition accused Hennepin County officials of violating election laws. The filing accused the county of appointing Republican election judges to its absentee ballot board who were not included in an official party list.

The petition from the Republican Party of Minnesota stated elections officials "had a statutory duty to recruit election judges for the absentee ballot board by first contacting Republican election judges residing in Hennepin County that were identified by the Republican Party on its party list."

In responding to the petition, county elections officials said "the lists of election judge candidates from the major political parties ... were exhausted by the cities within Hennepin County, including Minneapolis, which thus authorized respondents to appoint others not on the Republican Party List to the Hennepin County Absentee Ballot Board," the ruling states. Minnesota's secretary of state also filed a response, saying county officials did not violate election law.

In a ruling issued Tuesday, the Supreme Court said the county failed to comply with its statutory duty because it "appointed election judges to the Hennepin County Absentee Ballot Board from outside the Party Lists without first contacting Hennepin County residents on the lists." The court said the county must pick judges for absentee ballots from the Republican Party's list by Friday.

As of Wednesday, Hennepin County has received more than 263,000 absentee ballots. The absentee ballot board has accepted more than 209,000 of those.