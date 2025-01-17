Minnesota content creator preparing for possible TikTok ban

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans of TikTok and content creator Sue Rose know she and her family relocated to Minnesota last year.

"It's so fun to see people react to how I love the snow," said Rose. "It's something I'm always going to be doing."

That's her plan if the app goes dark or not.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld a law that would lead to a ban of the app. The court said the law doesn't violate first amendment rights of its 170 million users, which is nearly half of the American population.

The law is forcing TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app by Sunday.

"The question then becomes, whether TikTok single-handedly takes their app down, goes black or the app stores take down the app" said William Schultz, an internet and technology lawyer with Merchant & Gould.

If the company takes the app down, the app will no longer work.

If app stores take it down, the app will work as long as TikTok continues to operate.

But, there's a caveat.

"President Biden's administration announced that it would not be enforcing the law that takes place Sunday. President Trump has also indicated that he wants to have some type of delay to work out a deal," said Schultz.

Rose says the possible ban could hurt creators like herself.

"TikTok was, in the beginning, my main income. Now that I can be on other platforms, it's very divided. But it is definitely going to be a hit for us and a lot of other creators too," she said.

The possible ban, Rose says, won't stop her and the community she's created.

"I just want all of them to come hang out," she said. "This work I do gives me the opportunity to be with my kids. That's something I don't want to miss, so I'll keep hustling."

Rose moved to the United States from Germany, living in California before making the move to Minnesota.

She lives with her husband and their four kids. She can be found on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.