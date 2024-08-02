Watch CBS News
Injured eagle dies on the way to the Raptor Center after being retrieved by Minnesota State Trooper

By Mackenzie Lofgren

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Though a Minnesota State Trooper attempted to rescue an injured eagle on I-35E on Friday, the bird unfortunately died before reaching the Raptor Center.

The trooper found the eagle on the highway in between the Cliff Road and Cedar Avenue exit near Eagan. 

According to a representative from the Minnesota State Patrol, it's unclear how the eagle was injured. 

The trooper reported no obvious signs of injury on the eagle. When the trooper arrived at the scene to try and clear the animal off the road, that's when it was observed that the eagle couldn't fly. 

The trooper wrapped the eagle in a blanket and drove to the Raptor Center in Falcon Heights, said the Minnesota State Patrol. Unfortunately, by the time the trooper arrived at the facility, the eagle had died. 

The Raptor Center took possession of the eagle. 

