MSU Mankato women's basketball wins NCAA DII championship

MANKATO, Minn. — Two national championships from the same school in under 24 hours sounds unlikely, but Minnesota State Mankato is halfway there.

The women's basketball team won the NCAA Division II title against Texas Women's University on Friday night. It was their second title in program history.

Natalie Bremer scored 27 points in the 89-73 victory. She was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

"I just cannot express how proud of this basketball team I am," said Head Coach Emily Thiesse after the game. She complimented the captains on taking the lead and setting the tone for each game.

Arianne Boma

The men's team will play for a national title on Saturday afternoon after a number of close calls to get there. They won in the semifinals 79-72 against West Texas A&M.

It'll be a very special final game for its head coach.

"This is a fun group. I have 40 minutes left with this group that I love. I mean, I love this group. And it's gonna be hard," said Matt Margenthaler, MSU Mankato basketball coach.

The men will face off against second-ranked Nova Southeastern University at 2 p.m. You can watch the game on WCCO.