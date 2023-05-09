Watch CBS News
Minnesota State High School League to vote on adding boys volleyball as sport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League will vote on whether to add boys volleyball as a sport. 

This vote has been years in the making. Right now, boys volleyball is only offered as a club sport but has recently seen a huge spike in interest. 

In December, the board of directors unanimously recommended a vote for the inclusion of boys volleyball. If the vote passes assembly, boys volleyball would have full sanction status starting in the 2024-2025 season.

