Metro Transit: Minnesota State Fair shuttle buses saw 33% ridership bump in 2023

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Metro Transit says ridership on its State Fair Express Buses saw a big spike during this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Officials say there was a 33% increase from last year, with about 241,000 rides given. They credit the increase to the opening of the Blaine Express Bus Park & Ride, the fourth location of its kind in the metro, along with Bloomington, Cottage Grove and Minnetonka.

Metro Transit says 100-plus express buses were in service daily during the fair's 12-day run.

The Minnesota State Fair itself fell about 7,000 visitors short of 2022's total attendance number, but it was still the sixth best-attended fair on record.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

