ST. PAUL, Minn. — There's stiff competition inside the sheep barn at the Minnesota State Fair.

"It's a lot of fun. I came Monday morning and haven't left," said Kaylee Bazille.

Bazille brought nine sheep to the state fair from Baldwin, Wisconsin. But these are no ordinary sheep. They're called baby dolls or minis, and the tallest ones are 24 inches from hoof to shoulder. A small animal in a big competition.

"The baby dolls are really competitive here. There are a lot of national winners that show," said Bazille.

Bazille took home a couple blue ribbons, but in a different pen another family wasn't quite so lucky.

"We have Hampshires and Southdowns," said Leland Kerschner.

"When we are washing them I usually wash a sheep or two," said Bridger Kerschner, Leland's brother.

Leland and Bridger are with Oak Meadow Sheep. The boys, their stepdad Jared, and Bruce Nickel brought eight of their sheep from Litchfield, Minnesota. Nickel has been coming here for the past 25 years.

"The judge evaluates the sheep on size, body type, length of body," said Nickel. "It's a very fierce competition. Really tough."

Even though they didn't take home a blue ribbon, Nickel and his crew love to educate people about sheep. From shearing to cleaning, a lot goes into sheep farming. The state fair is fun, but the real reward is back home.

"There is nothing like a little baby sheep when it's born, it comes to life, and it starts to feel good. It makes you feel alive again too," said Nickel.

A couple other quick facts about sheep: there are over 1,200 breeds of this animal. Sheep recognize each other's faces and even human faces and will remember them for two years or more.