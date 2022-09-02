Minnesota State Fair offering more and more vegan food options

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- There are hundreds upon hundreds of choices when it comes to Minnesota State Fair foods, but you might be surprised by what's being served at some of the most popular stands.

From tasty to tangy, from cheesy to creamy, from crispy to flaky, from icy to scorching hot, everything is on the menu. Including, increasingly, vegan options.

There are long lines at Auntie M's gluten-free stand, for instance.

And at French Meadow, some of the most popular items are cauliflower and vegan Earth Wings. For the first time in nearly 30 years, Lynn Gordon brought items from her Minneapolis cafe menu's vegan section to the fair.

"I don't know if it's health -- vegan is health, no egg, meat -- or the economy. Butter is expensive, dairy is expensive, chicken or fish. It's cheaper to eat vegetables," Gordon said.

The Herbivorous Butcher is making its State Fair debut this year, a welcome sight for fairgoer Selena Ostenberg.

"It's not a trend for me, but at least it starts as a trend, hopefully then it turns into a lifestyle," she said.

She can probably count on vegan items turning into fair staples, as Gordon is already promising more for next year.

A State Fair committee must approve proposed menu changes and review new additions. That process happens between November and March each year.