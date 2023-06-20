Minnesota State Fair holding new healthy cookie contest

We know there are endless options for food to enjoy at the State Fair. But what about the hundreds of cookies and cakes that are just to look at?

It's time to start perfecting your recipes. The Blue Ribbon Baking contest has announced a new category -- a healthy cookie contest.

The UnitedHealthcare Healthy Cookie Contest is Saturday, Aug. 19. You do need to register by Aug. 1 through the State Fair's website.

