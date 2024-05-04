Minnesota sports fans optimistic thanks to recent success of Timberwolves, Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The excitement for Wolves fans is palpable, as they move to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in twenty years.

Wolves fandom is now being reflected on canvas, thanks to local artist Adam Johnson. Johnson's painting of Naz Reid received love on X from Reid, who received his own copy of the art.

On Saturday, Wolves fever spread to Colorwheel Gallery in Minneapolis, where the artist dropped off free Reid posters for fans.

"It's a great group with great chemistry so I'm really excited for the series," said Sarah Hargadon from Minnetonka.

It's not just the Wolves providing optimism right now in Minnesota. With the Minnesota Twins now winning a dozen games in a row, and even the Vikings, drafting Michigan star quarterback J.J. McCarthy, local sports fandom has reached fever pitch, for the moment, at least.

"I'm feeling really good. I think it's just a really exciting time," said Hargadon.

"It's hard to be hopeful with all the scar tissue, but it's looking bright which is always fun to follow," said Charlie Wenner from Eden Prairie.

Despite two decades of limited success, fans said they have high hopes for the Wolves to have a strong postseason run.

"If they can beat Denver, which I think they will, then I think they get to the finals," said Hargadon.

"They've looked really good so hopefully they can keep it rolling. There's no reason to doubt it, unless you see something different," said Wenner.

"Oh another sweep, yeah sure why not, I mean Denver's good, but we're better, and we have Anthony Edwards they don't," said Wolves fan Jamie Hoekstra.