Minnesota sports fans can support community, show pride with new license plates

MINNEAPOLIS — From the stands to the streets: Minnesota sports fans can now rep their teams in style.

The Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services offers more than 120 different special plates, including pro sports teams, two non-profits and a blackout look.

The new plates will cost $15.50 and require a minimum annual contribution of $30.

Proceeds will go towards a charitable organization such as the Minnesota Vikings Foundation and its mission to advance youth health and education, or the Minnesota Twins Community Fund supporting healthy children on and off the field.

"So excited to see those plates on the road starting today," said Brett Taber, executive director of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation.

Brett believes this is a tangible way to make a difference in the community.

"That $30 that a fan contributes that means real tangible meals for kids in our communities," Taber said. "You might help 10 kids with a purchase."

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund's mission is to "enrich local and regional communities by providing resources for the healthy development of children and families through an association with baseball, softball and the Minnesota Twins."

Since 1991, it has invested more than $22 million into this endeavor.

Nancy O'Brien is the Minnesota Twins Vice President of Community Engagement and says the added revenue will help them reach more children.

"The community fund, funds programs and opportunities for youth to be able to connect with our game, but become better humans," O'Brien said.

Drivers can get also plates to benefit the Lion's Club. The non-profit is the world's largest service club organization, serving in schools, hospitals and during natural disasters.

The boldest plate is the blackout plate, featuring white lettering.

It's been so popular in other states that drivers asked for it to be added. The $30 fee from these plates will help programs at DVS.

All the plates will be available online or in person at your local deputy registrar office.