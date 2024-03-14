Minnesota unveils plan to combat spongy moth invasion

Minnesota to ramp up fight against spongy moth

Minnesota to ramp up fight against spongy moth

Minnesota to ramp up fight against spongy moth

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota hopes to stave off the full-scale invasion of a hungry pest this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture plans to treat 42 areas across seven counties for spongy moth, which is spreading north and southeast of the Twin Cities.

Its caterpillars have voracious appetites that have caused millions of dollars in damage to forests, ranking the insect as one of the most destructive in the United States.

RELATED: Invasive species already targeting Minnesota trees amid warm weather

MDA

The ag department says spraying for spongy moth will save homeowners money and protect the outdoors.

About 160,000 acres will be targeted in Carlton, Chisago, Filmore, Houston, Isanti, Pine and St. Louis counties, according to the ag department. A biological insecticide, which officials say is "organically certified for use on food crops," will be used to disrupt the insects' mating ability.

Several in-person and virtual meetings are scheduled to provide residents with more information on combating the pest. The ag department also has an interactive map of proposed treatment areas on its website.